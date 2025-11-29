44 minutes ago

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has cautioned the public against siphoning fuel from petrol and LPG tankers involved in road crashes.

The warning follows increasing reports of residents rushing to accident scenes to collect fuel leaking from overturned or damaged tankers.

Speaking at the National LPG Forum in Accra on Thursday, November 27, the Chief Executive Officer of the NPA, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, described the practice as extremely dangerous and a major threat to public safety.

He noted that incidents involving fuel and LPG tankers are highly volatile and expose people to severe risks.

“The major accidents that have occurred within the downstream often tend to be associated with LPG. I want to use this platform to encourage as many of our countrymen and women that when an LPG or fuel tanker is down, please don’t go with your gallon or cylinder,” he said.

“Your life is more important than GHȼ200 or GHȼ250. If you have life, [you can get the GHȼ250], but you go and fetch petroleum products simply because there is an accident. Beyond it being a question of theft, why do you want to risk your life because at that point anything can happen,” Mr. Tameklo cautioned.