The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr. Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has lauded the Authority’s staff for what he described as an impressive and impactful performance throughout 2025, noting that their dedication has played a key role in strengthening the institution.

In a New Year message, Mr. Tameklo said the professionalism and commitment of employees across the Authority had reinforced the NPA’s regulatory mandate and improved cooperation within the downstream petroleum sector.

He noted that the progress achieved over the past year has placed the Authority on a solid trajectory toward sustainable growth, efficiency and innovation.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated staff, as well as our valued stakeholders and partners, for your commitment and support throughout the past year,” he said, acknowledging the collective efforts that contributed to the Authority’s achievements.

According to him, the successes recorded in 2025 demonstrate the power of teamwork, shared responsibility and a clear sense of institutional purpose.

“Together, we have strengthened the Authority’s regulatory role, enhanced collaboration across the downstream petroleum sector, and laid firm foundations for sustainable growth and innovation,” he stated.

Looking ahead, the NPA Chief Executive urged staff to embrace the new year with renewed focus and determination, stressing the need to prioritise efficiency, consumer protection and innovation.

He also called for unity and sustained commitment to the Authority’s reset agenda, noting that professionalism and collective responsibility remain essential to delivering excellence in service to Ghana and its people.