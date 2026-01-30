3 hours ago

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Tameklo, has met with the Authority’s management and staff to strengthen internal cohesion and set a positive tone for 2026.

The engagement was aimed at fostering renewed commitment, teamwork, and shared purpose across the organisation.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Tameklo emphasised the importance of unity and collaboration in achieving the NPA’s mandate and effectively responding to the evolving demands of the energy sector.

He urged staff to uphold professionalism, accountability, and service excellence, highlighting that the combined efforts of management and employees are central to the Authority’s success.

“A motivated and cooperative workforce is the backbone of effective regulation and quality public service delivery,” he noted.

Management and staff welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and inspiring, and expressed their commitment to supporting the Chief Executive’s vision. They pledged to work together to build a stronger, more resilient NPA in 2026 and beyond.