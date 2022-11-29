2 hours ago

Fuel consumers in Ghana may soon experience some relief concerning the persistent fuel price increase as the National Petroleum Authority engages the Ministry of Energy and Bank of Ghana for a possible price cut.

Communications Manager of NPA, Mohammed Abdul Kudus, speaking on A1Rado’s Day Break Upper East Show said; “As I said, we’re actually having engagement with the government,”

“We are engaging again with the ministry and Bank of Ghana to see how we can tinker around the issues and see what the government can do to bring relief to the poor,” he added.

Some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have adjusted their prices ahead of the second pricing window on October 30, 2022.

The hike in the price of petroleum has sparked renewed concerns for consumers. The development has since been attributed to the persistent depreciation of the cedi against the US Dollar.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), on October 26, announced their decision to increase transport fares for commuters by 19 percent effective Saturday, October 29, 2022.