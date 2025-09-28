7 hours ago

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has intensified its nationwide campaign against illicit fuel trade as part of ongoing efforts to sanitise Ghana’s downstream petroleum industry.

The initiative, driven by the vision of NPA Chief Executive Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, seeks to promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency across the sector.

As part of the campaign, NPA teams have extended operations to the Ashanti, Eastern, Central, and Western Regions, where they held stakeholder and media engagements to educate the public on the risks and economic impact of illicit fuel activities.

Officials reiterated the Authority’s regulatory mandate and cautioned that offenders would face severe sanctions under existing laws.

The NPA says it will continue rolling out similar engagements nationwide to strengthen compliance and safeguard the integrity of Ghana’s petroleum downstream industry.