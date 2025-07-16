1 hour ago

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Judiciary have embarked on a collaborative effort to crack down on crimes in the downstream petroleum sector.

This initiative aims to ensure the efficient and expedited adjudication of legal cases within the sector, thereby protecting national economic and energy security.

The NPA, established under the National Petroleum Authority Act, 2005 (Act 691), is mandated to regulate, monitor, and oversee Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector.

Since 2005, the sector has experienced significant growth and diversification, attracting substantial investment.

However, the existing regulatory framework has not kept pace with the industry’s evolving dynamics, particularly concerning criminal activities perpetrated by certain operators.

Petroleum Court

The Chief Executive of the NPA, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, has called for the creation of a dedicated Petroleum Court to expedite the prosecution of fuel-related cases.

He emphasized that although the NPA has internal structures to resolve some disputes, criminal cases often suffer delays in the general court system.

A dedicated court or assigning a judge to periodically sit on petroleum-related matters would help resolve industry offences swiftly

The Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, welcomed the proposal, describing it as “worth exploring.”

He noted that protracted court trials can be frustrating and emphasized the importance of swift justice in deterring illegal activities.

However, he pointed out the challenge of limited judicial personnel and suggested that an existing court could dedicate at least two days every two weeks specifically for petroleum-related cases.

Benefits of the Proposed Court

The proposed Petroleum Court would mark a significant step in fast-tracking trials relative to the country’s downstream petroleum industry.

It would help ensure that offenders are held accountable swiftly, serving both justice and deterrence.

The NPA, as a key national security stakeholder, requires judicial support to uphold the rule of law within the industry and protect the public interest.

The Judiciary’s role in this collaboration is crucial, and the proposed court would provide a clear mandate and focus to address the industry’s unique challenges.