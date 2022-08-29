4 hours ago

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has shut down the operations of the Shell fuel filling station at Adomi Bridge, Atimpoku, in the Eastern Region for allegedly selling water–laced petroleum products to unsuspecting customers.

This follows a widely circulated video on social media and a subsequent complaint made to the Authority on August 29 about a suspected contaminated fuel purchase from the station.

The NPA said its team undertook a water content presence test, and a dip into the well of the outlet indicated the presence of water.

The NPA in a statement said the management of Vivo Energy in a letter addressed to the Authority suggested that water entered the underground Super tank after a heavy rain in the area.

The NPA said its investigative team corroborated this suggestion.

The authority is, however, conducting a forensic audit into the fuel at the Ghana Standards Authority.

“The station will only be allowed to resume operations after all remedial actions have been taken and confirmed by the NPA,” the statement added.

Shell Ghana in a statement also said internal investigations were ongoing into the incident.

“We wish to assure all impacted customers whilst investigations are still ongoing that, the NPA’s remedial action would be for the station to fix the affected vehicles and compensate the customers,” NPA added in the statement.