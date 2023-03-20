53 minutes ago

As part of empowering the women to be self reliant, the New Patriotic Party Women’s Organizer for Afadzato South, Ms. Yayra Agbeehia has embarked on a 3-day session on skills training for young women in the constituency.

This programme saw women from across all 22 electoral areas participating in the training.

They were trained on how to make detergents that meet international standards.

On the first day, the women were trained on the basics required to get the detergents done and were tasked to start production by themselves which resulted in they producing over 500 gallons and bottles of Liquid soap. This training session took place in Ve-Deme in the Afadzato South District.

Day 2 saw them learning Branding, Sales and Marketing as well as Financial literacy. This is to purposely help them brand and market their products to attract the needed audience.

The program was climaxed on the third day at Logba by a meeting with all polling station women organizers.

Present to grace the occasion were constituency executives and dignitaries from the region.

The Chairman for Afadzato south, Gershon Dela Zuttah, admonished the women to keep hopes alive and that this was the beginning of good things to come.

He further reiterated the need to keep the unity intact to help break the 8. Hajia SIRINA, the volta regional captain of NPP Loyal Ladies was also present to motivate and empower the women.

Some of the women were tasked to lead various electoral areas to improve upon information dissemination at all levels.

The meeting ended with refreshments and socialization amongst the women.