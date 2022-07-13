3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Nyarko Osei has observed that the NPP can only win the 2024 elections if its members remain focused and united.

According to him, the party is poised and determined to win the 2024 elections despite facing threats from the National Democratic Congress.

“Breaking the 8 hinges on a number of ingredients but key amongst them is Unity. Until we present a united front, Breaking the 8 would be a mantra, a mirage” he said.

“One of the demerits of Intra-Party Democracy; Too Much Unhealthy Criticism may Become a Weapon Of Attacks By The Opponent,“ he told Kingdom FM.

“The government continues to do its best under the circumstances we find ourselves. We all know that our current situation is as a result of happenings in the global community. Notwithstanding these issues, we believe and I know so to be true, that we shall win 2024” he stressed.

“We need to look beyond our personal differences, and think about the success of the party-the reason we need to stick together as a family. Let’s unite to retain power”, he said.

The need to remain united as a political party has been on the lips of many executives and members of the NPP, as the vision of breaking the eight cycle cannot be realized if there is division among party faithfuls.