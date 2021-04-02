11 minutes ago

Mr. Divine Otoo Agorhom, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has presented some items and other products to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, ahead of this year’s Ramadan.

The presentation included a truckload of water (both sachet and bottle), bags of rice, sugar, cartons of milk and an undisclosed amount of money was also part of activities marking the birthday celebration of Mr. Agorhom, who celebrated his 54th birthday.

The NPP Chairman dedicated his birthday to the celebration of the Chief Imam whom he sees as a national icon of peace.

He indicated the Chief Imam is the epitome of peace due to his enormous contribution to the peaceful coexistence between the various religious groups.

Divine added that he has shown his ability to work with everybody irrespective of one’s political affiliation, religious background, tribe and is of the view he is a father basically to everyone.

He said it is as a result of his good image he and his family agreed to use the occasion to celebrate him.

The NPP Regional Chairman entreated Ghanaians to take the vaccines seriously as the government fight to get rid of the deadly disease that has wrecked the world.

Mr. Agorhom was accompanied by his family, regional party executives, and some members of the NPP when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief Imam at his residence at Fadama in Accra yesterday to present the items.

The National Imam, Sheikh Dr. Sharubutu on his part also prayed for Mr. Agorhom and asked Allah to grant him good luck and success in all his endeavors, and expressed profound gratitude to him for the donation.