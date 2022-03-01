1 hour ago

But for the intervention of some residents in Akim Oda, the Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kiston Akomeng Kissi, would have been attacked by some angry party members in the area.

Mr. Akomeng Kissi was whisked away in a pickup truck after he was given a hot chase by the irate NPP members.

He was touring the constituency to monitor the ongoing polling station elections when the incident happened.Be

Upon reaching Akim Oda, a huge crowd engulfed him, chanting war songs. They claimed the constituency chairman was sabotaging the ongoing process.

The aggressive NPP members also accused him of organizing a meeting through a WhatsApp platform on an agenda to allow all old executives to run unopposed.

One party member, Adjei Asante, said the party risks losing the 2024 elections if such acts of impunity are not stopped.

He claimed the meeting lasted close to 5 minutes at Rabson Hotel in Akim Oda because of a strong agitation by concerned party members who sees the meeting as illegal and undermining the peaceful process of the elections.

According to the party members who were holding placards chanting war songs, the chairman of the Elections Committee for Akim Oda constituency denied knowledge about the said meeting.

They said when the chairman was confronted, he only spoke about the election process saying he was happy with the conduct of sales of forms and vetting of candidates, adding that he was only called on Tuesday morning for an emergency meeting.

The aggrieved party members further claimed the Chairman and other executives failed to stay on their ground for their preferred choice who they said have sacrificed enough for the party and have decided to impose former executives on them.

In a video, one could see that the angry supporters surrounded his vehicle attempting to pull him out.

They hooted at the party chairman and threatened to deal with him.

This a near agitation among the youth as they were unhappy the chairman was whisked away to escape their beatings.

Meanwhile, attempts to speak to the Regional Chairman, Kingston Akomeng Kissi to listen to his side of the allegations prove futile, as calls sent to his phone were not answered.