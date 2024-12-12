7 hours ago

Felix Donkor, a communicator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has attributed the party's recent electoral struggles to the involvement of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in critical decision-making processes.

Speaking in an interview, Donkor noted that the president's active role in party affairs during the campaign season may have had unintended consequences that alienated sections of the electorate and some party loyalists.

Donkor argued that while Akufo-Addo’s influence has been instrumental in the party’s success in the past, his approach during this electoral cycle created divisions within the party.

"We respect his contributions, but this time, certain decisions made under his guidance backfired. The grassroots felt ignored, and some key figures within the party were sidelined," Donkor said.

He pointed to the controversial selection of parliamentary candidates and policies that many saw as top-down decisions rather than reflective of the will of party members.

Donkor believes this fostered dissatisfaction among the rank and file, leading to a drop in enthusiasm during the campaign.

Additionally, Donkor highlighted economic challenges during Akufo-Addo's tenure as a major factor in the party’s defeat.

He said the harsh economic realities—rising inflation, unemployment, and public frustration—undermined the party’s credibility, despite efforts to showcase its accomplishments.

However, Donkor emphasized that the party's loss should serve as a wake-up call. He urged the NPP to refocus on unity and inclusivity ahead of the next elections.

"This is a moment for reflection. We need to rebuild trust within the party and reconnect with the people. The NPP is stronger when we work together," he concluded.

The remarks from Felix Donkor add to the ongoing debate within the NPP about the best path forward after their electoral loss.

Many believe that balancing leadership influence with grassroots engagement will be key to the party's recovery.