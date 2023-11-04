13 hours ago

Former Minister for Food and Agriculture and a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has conceded defeat.

He has called leading contender, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to congratulate him ahead of official declaration of results by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Dr. Afriyie Akoto told Joy News’ Elton John Brobbey that he has already called the Vice President to congratulate him and assured him of his support to enable the NPP ‘Break the 8.

“First of all let me congratulate the Vice President for such an emphatic victory. It means the New Patriotic Party has spoken with a huge voice that we have chosen Dr Bawumia to lead us into the elections next year” he stated.

“I have already called him to congratulate him on that and we will be meeting at the stadium for the official announcement and formalities but finally we are drawing a line in a very major history event for the party which is choosing our leader for the coming years” Dr. Afriyie Akoto said.

While acknowledging the victory of Dr Bawumia, the former Minister noted his disappointment for loosing.

According to him, he had gone into the race with the expectation of winning, nonetheless, he was appreciative of the delegates who voted for him.

“I really appreciate the delegates who stood by me and voted for me, it means that my message went down well with them,” he added.