13 hours ago

It is a jubilant atmosphere at the office of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as he cruises to victory in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer elections.

While official results are yet to be declared by the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Bawumia is in a comfortable lead.

The atmosphere in his campaign office is charged as party executives and his campaign team, led by his wife, Mrs Samira Bawumia chant his praises.

Dr. Bawumia is leading by 58 percent based on provisional results from 85 out of the 275 voting centers.

Watch Bawumia’s jubilation: