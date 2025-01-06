1 hour ago

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has refuted claims that the party has engaged with social commentator Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, regarding a potential alignment in Parliament.

In a statement, Mr. Frimpong categorically stated, “The NPP has not met with A-Plus, nor has it authorized anyone to convey any message to him on its behalf.”

The response follows remarks made by A-Plus on social media, where he alleged that the NPP, led by Kennedy Agyapong, had approached him with an offer to collaborate in Parliament.

According to A-Plus, the NPP’s proposal included an assurance not to contest the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat in the 2028 election.

A-Plus also revealed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had extended an invitation for a meeting, scheduled for tomorrow morning.

While expressing his inclination toward the NDC, he noted that his decision would ultimately depend on which party prioritizes his interests and those of the people of Gomoa Central.

“I will have to disappoint someone tomorrow,” A-Plus wrote, adding, “Deep down, my heart leans toward the NDC, but I will side with whoever provides the best offer for me and my people.”

However, the NPP has noted A-Plus’ deep thinking is of no use as they have not contacted him or delegated anyone to bid for parliamentary alliance on behalf of the party.