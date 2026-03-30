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The New Patriotic Party has rolled out a nationwide operational structure, assigning hundreds of party officials to constituencies across all regions as part of preparations for its highly anticipated 2026 internal elections.

The directive, signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, outlines a coordinated strategy aimed at supervising and managing electoral processes from the grassroots to the national level.

The extensive list covers all 16 regions- the Volta Region, Ashanti Region, Greater Accra Region, Eastern Region, Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Upper East Region, Upper West Region, Bono Region, Bono East Region, Ahafo Region, Oti Region, Savannah Region, North East Region, and Western North Region.

Each region has been broken down into its respective constituencies, with designated individuals tasked to oversee party activities and electoral coordination in those areas.

Rebuilding After Electoral Setbacks

This large-scale deployment forms part of the NPP’s broader rebuilding agenda following its performance in the 2024 general elections.

The party, guided by recommendations from the Oquaye Election Review Committee, has committed to restructuring its internal systems, addressing concerns about weak grassroots engagement, and improving supervision of internal electoral processes.

Party insiders say previous internal elections exposed lapses in coordination at the constituency and polling station levels, leading to disputes and allegations of irregularities.

The latest move to assign specific individuals to constituencies is therefore intended to ensure tighter control, improved monitoring, and uniform implementation of electoral rules across the country.

Regional Breakdown of Assignments

In the Volta Region, a total of 18 officials have been assigned to constituencies including Adaklu, Afadjato South, Ho Central, Keta, Ketu North, Ketu South, and Hohoe, among others. Key appointees such as Gbeti Lebene Cate (Adaklu), Ayim Kenneth Kudjo (Afadjato South), and Quarshie Kwamena Emmanuel (Keta) are expected to coordinate party activities and oversee election processes in their respective jurisdictions.

The North East Region has six assigned officials covering constituencies such as Bunkpurugu, Walewale, Yunyoo, and Chereponi. Notably, individuals with prior political experience, including former MPs and government appointees, have been tasked with leading operations in these areas.

In the Ahafo Region, six officials have been designated to constituencies including Asunafo North, Asunafo South, Asutifi North, and Tano South, while the Central Region features one of the largest lists, with 23 assigned individuals covering key constituencies such as Cape Coast North and South, Assin North, Assin Central, Effutu, and Awutu Senya East and West.

The Western Region also sees a comprehensive deployment, with 17 officials assigned to constituencies including Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Sekondi, Takoradi, and Shama. Similarly, the Bono East Region has 11 appointees covering Techiman North and South, Kintampo North and South, and Pru East and West.

In the Eastern Region, one of the party’s strongholds, over 30 individuals have been assigned to constituencies such as Abuakwa North and South, Akwatia, Suhum, New Juaben North and South, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, and Afram Plains North and South, reflecting the strategic importance of the region in the party’s electoral calculations.

The Greater Accra Region, another critical battleground, has more than 30 assigned officials covering constituencies including Tema Central, Krowor, Ledzokuku, Ayawaso West Wuogon, Ablekuma Central, Okaikwei North, Madina, Adentan, and Dome-Kwabenya.

The Ashanti Region, widely regarded as the NPP’s electoral base, has the largest deployment, with over 45 individuals assigned to constituencies such as Manhyia North and South, Bantama, Suame, Asokwa, Oforikrom, Ejisu, and Obuasi East and West. This extensive presence underscores the party’s intention to consolidate its support in the region ahead of the 2028 elections.

Other regions including Upper West, Upper East, Western North, Bono, Savannah, Northern, and Oti have also received tailored assignments, ensuring that every constituency has a designated officer responsible for coordinating party activities and overseeing internal electoral processes.