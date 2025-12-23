48 minutes ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's momentum in the NPP Primaries continued today with more endorsements for him in the Greater Accra Region.

On the second day of his tour of Greater, the wave of declarations continued from day one on Monday with electoral area coordinators in two constituencies coming out to publicly endorse him as their preferred candidate.

In Ashaiman, where Dr. Bawumia was accorded an electrifying welcome, 21 out of 32 electoral area coordinators of the constituency declared their unflinching support for him.

The Ashaiman coordinators said they had taken the decision to back Dr. Bawumia, following consultation with their polling station executives who told them their preferred choice is Dr. Bawumia.

Later in Tema East, there was another emphatic declaration for Dr. Bawumia with 23 out of 24 polling station executive of the constituency announcing their support.

"We are here as coordinators to declare our inflinching support to you, Your Excellency the former Vice President and the incoming President in 2025, in shaa Allah," the coordinators said.

"We are 25 but one has been called by our maker. Out of the 24, one says he is not with us so the remaining 23 of us here have all decided to declare our support for Dr. Bawumia."

The coordinators added that their decision reflects the will of their polling station executives, following extensive consultations.

"We consulted our coordinators who gave us their choice. You, coordinators told us where we should go and we cannot disappoint you so we are here to do exactly what you asked us to do, which is to declare for Dr. Bawumia."

"So we want to assure Dr. Bawumia that Tema East is a no go area for others."

Followomg their declaration of support, the Tema East Constituency then refused to allow Dr. Bawumia campaign to them, insisting that they had already made their minds to vote for him so there was need need for him to campaign to them again.

Dr. Bawumia, who is widely tipped to win the NPP primaries, has been been receiving wave of endorsement from electoral area coordinators in constituencies across the country.

In the NPP electoral college, electoral area coordinators are considered important links to polling station executives as they work hand in hand with them at the grassroot level.

Declarations of electoral area coordinators are also seen as representing the views of their polling station executives.