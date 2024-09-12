3 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially endorsed Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament, as its parliamentary candidate for Fomena in the 2024 elections.

The decision was unanimously made during the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

During the announcement to the leadership of the Fomena Constituency on Thursday, NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, praised Asiamah for his unwavering support.

Currently an independent Member of Parliament for Fomena, Asiamah’s dedication to the party, according to Chairman Wontumi, has significantly bolstered the NPP’s image in Parliament.

Chairman Wontumi expressed strong confidence that Asiamah’s candidacy would secure the Fomena seat for the NPP.

He described Asiamah’s return to the party as a symbolic victory, not only for the constituency but also for the NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In his response, Asiamah expressed deep affection for the NPP, saying he had missed everything about the party that holds a special place in his heart.

He pledged to lead the party to an overwhelming electoral victory for Dr. Bawumia and himself in Fomena, urging all members to move past any differences and unite for the greater good of the NPP.

Mr. Asiamah also highlighted the importance of campaigning on the numerous ongoing projects in the constituency, particularly by Assembly members, to attract more votes for the party.

Chairman Wontumi’s visit to the Fomena constituency included stops in several communities such as Adokwai, Dompoase, and Old Edubiase, where he engaged with locals on the importance of retaining the NPP in power in the upcoming December 7 elections.