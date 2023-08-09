57 minutes ago

Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dpmpreh has declared that Vice President Dr Mahamaudu Bawumia will win the upcoming Presidential primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He has, thus, appealed to the delegates to have faith in the Veep, and vote massively for him to be the next flagbearer of the NPP.

He asserts that the Vice President is the only candidate who can even approach the NDC's fortresses and deny them the opportunity to hijack the NPP's status as the ruling party.

He made the comments when the Vice President stormed Nsawam-Adoagyiri on Tuesday, as part of his campaign tour in the Region to meet the NPP delegates.

Whole at St Martin Senior High School in Adoagyiri a large crowd of NPP members including delegates besieged there to welcome the Vice President.

Addressing the party members, Annoh-Dompreh argued that the Vice President, who stands out among the other candidates, is currently the party's last chance. He said it was necessary that they give him the leading role over the party so that he (DMB) can win the 2024 elections.

Annoh-Dompreh noted that in Ghana, presidential candidates defeat their opponents with just 3% of the vote and that, in his opinion, only Dr Bawumia has the drive to give the NPP that edge.

He said that the delegates in all 16 of the regions are pleading with voters to choose Bawumia as the flagbearer and end the 8-year jinx on the political sphere.

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh said, he has not doubt that the next general elections will come down to a fierce contest between former President John Dramani Mahama and the current Vice President.

He observed that the NDC fears Dr Bawumia and, therefore, called on all delegates who will vote in the flagbearer elections to vote for Dr Bawumia and stand resolute with him.