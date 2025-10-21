55 minutes ago

Dr. Bryan Acheampong, a presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, has intensified his nationwide political outreach with a major tour of the Ashanti Region— a stronghold often described as the “heartbeat” of the NPP.

The tour started Saturday, October 18, 2025.

The visit marks the continuation of his strategic constituency engagements aimed at rekindling grassroots enthusiasm and strengthening internal party unity ahead of the 2028 general elections.

According to a statement from his campaign’s Communications Directorate, Dr. Acheampong has so far visited over 76 constituencies nationwide, including nine in the Ashanti Region, as part of an extensive listening and mobilization tour.

His message of unity, discipline, and empowerment of the party base is said to be resonating strongly among local executives, youth groups, and loyalists across the country.

The statement emphasized that the Ashanti Region leg of the tour will last ten days and cover the remaining constituencies not yet visited.

His itinerary includes town hall meetings, stakeholder dialogues with traditional rulers, clergy, and community leaders, as well as media engagements to clarify his vision for the future of the party and the nation.

Acheampong’s campaign team describes this tour as part of a broader effort to “restore focus, rebuild trust, and reenergize the NPP’s rank and file.”

They argue that his leadership approach — which they characterize as bold, inclusive, and forward-looking — is winning hearts within the party’s grassroots and reinforcing its foundation ahead of the next electoral contest.

This nationwide outreach comes amid growing political realignments within the NPP following the 2024 elections.

Dr. Acheampong, who has been widely tipped as one of the potential presidential aspirants for the 2028 race, is seeking to consolidate his influence and project himself as a unifying force capable of bridging internal divisions.