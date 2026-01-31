38 minutes ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is today, Saturday, January 31, conducting its much-anticipated presidential primary to select a flagbearer ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Delegates from across the country are casting their votes in what party insiders describe as a defining moment for the NPP, coming on the back of its defeat in the 2024 national polls and efforts to rebuild for the future.

Five high-profile figures are battling for the party’s top ticket: former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister for Food and Agriculture Dr Bryan Acheampong, former Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, and businessman-turned-politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

In all, about 211,000 delegates drawn from constituencies nationwide are expected to vote at over 300 polling centres spread across the country.

The contest follows months of vigorous campaigning, town hall engagements and nationwide tours by the aspirants, which have heightened enthusiasm and debate within the party.

In a bid to preserve unity, the five contenders earlier signed a peace pact committing themselves to accept the results of the primary and work collectively to strengthen the party after the polls.