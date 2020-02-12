1 hour ago

The Akufo-Addo government has squandered all the gains made in the energy sector that were bequeath to them by the Mahama administration, Mr John Jinapor, Member of Parliament for Yapei/Kusawgu and former Deputy Power Minister, has said.

According to him, the NDC administration retooled and resourced the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) in order to make them competitive. But, at the moment, the two institutions are struggling to operate, he noted.

Mr Jinapor further stated that the Mahama administration also established the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant to support the energy sector of the economy.

“The gas processing plant has been a game changer,” he said at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, 12 February 2020.

“Today, we make an annual savings of about US$350 million per annum through import substitution from crude oil. In 2013, we imported over US$700 million of crude oil. “The gas processing plant has also ensured there is reliability of fuel but more importantly, today, that plant can supply 50% of our domestic LPG requirement.

“By the time we were leaving office, we retooled and resourced BOST and then retooled and resourced TOR and procured 2 million barrels from the TEN fields so that TOR will process our own crude oil. You get a lot of byproducts from that because TOR has a capacity of about 65,000 barrels per day and that supplies half of our requirement. By the time we were leaving office, we had procured 2 million barrels.

“Unfortunately, after we left office under very bizarre and opaque circumstances, those barrels were sold under the Akufo-Addo regime.

“It is sad that despite all these achievements, the Akufo-Addo government is turning the clock backwards. The NPP administration has rolled back the clock of progress that we made at the time.”