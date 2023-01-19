2 hours ago

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale says it is a wrong impression for anyone to think that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led government has given him money to speak for them.

Shatta Wale has been sighted in several videos condemning critics of President Nana Akufo Addo to be mindful of their utterances against the President’s style of leadership.

His comment is in relation to the music video of American rapper, Meek Mill which had some parts of Jubilee House captured in it and subsequently, getting a hostile public response.

Many faultfinders blamed poor leadership for the perceived blunder which they argued undermined Ghana’s seat of government.

In one of the videos, Shatta Wale said no one knows what transpired between Meek Mill and the President adding that the President has the wisdom to run the country and also allow which guest to welcome at the Jubilee House.

In a video posted on his Facebook wall today, January 18, Shatta Wale said the NPP has not paid him to defend them adding that the last time he saw the President was when he visited him at the Jubilee House years ago.

“Some people are saying NPP has given Shatta Wale money to speak on their behalf because he is the outspoken person and the best person to do that. You are wrong in saying that because I have not received money from anyone,” he said in the video.

Touching on other matters, Shatta Wale said people should stop wasting their time since God keeps blessing him despite the negative vibes.

“Anyone who has evil thoughts against me will fall and it is a fact. God is blessing me because I don’t think evil of anyone so I always succeed,” he said.

The Dancehall King maker added that he made good money at last year’s Christmas and any event that he wasn’t billed for was because the organisers could not afford his price.