30 minutes ago

General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has hinted that the National Executive Committee (NEC) is expected to hold an emergency meeting today.

He made the disclosure Friday morning when he appeared on Peace FM's Kokrokoo show, hosted by Kwame Sefa Kayi.

The meeting is expected to be on the outcome of the 2020 elections results for the NPP.

According to John Boadu the regional executives are expected to brief the meeting with the outcome of the polls and submit reports for perusal.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr Bawumia and other top executives of the party are expected to be in attendance.

During the meeting, the party is expected to examine among other things, why it performed badly in the parliamentary race and what steps should be taken to prevent that from happening in the future.