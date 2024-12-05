5 hours ago

Ghana’s Consul-General to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia H. E Alhaji Kamal-Deen Abdulai, has indicated that the New Patriotic Party(NPP), is a development-oriented government that seeks for the development of Ghanaians.

According to him, the NPP government is the only political party that brings transformation and development into the country when its comes into power.

Addressing voters at a campaign tour in Nanton constituency in the Northern region, he noted that the NPP government under former President Kufuor initiated policies such as National Youth Employment Programme (NYEP), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Salary loan among other initiatives that has transformed the lives of Ghanaians across the country.

“ it was during former president Kufuor regime that Ghana went international and I can tell you that NPP government is highly respected worldwide because we are development oriented government but anytime NDC takes over power the country does not progress and so let us vote wisely.” He urged.

He urged the good people of Nanton and its environs to vote massively for the NPP on December 7 to ensure that they bring more developmental projects to the constituency.