The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akatsi South counstituency in the Volta Region, Hon Bernard Ahiafor has rallied Ghanaians to vote out the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2020 polls as according to him, they have caused more harm than good in this country.

The MP in a statement to thank party executives, the EC and security agencies for a successful voter’s register exercise, lawyer Ahiafor asked God to grant all energy and long life for us “to fight COVID-19 and another (NPP) which is causing Mother Ghana than the COVID”.

According to him, the journey to rescue Ghana has begun and “we are far behind time. Our dear Mother Ghana is screaming for rescue.

We must fight this battle with all our strength and our might, as our Fore-bearers did and quoted in our National Anthem”.

“This is the time of redemption. It is now or never!, he added.

He said their God is alive and the cry of the nation is heard as he submitted that,

“this is why the nation wreckers have schemed a plan to disenfranchise several qualified Ghanaians from registering to vote”.

He however, called on NDC supporters to join the Electoral Commission as it prepares to carry out other processes to validate and confirm the voter register.

“Do not be left out in any of the processes. The battle is not won until the victory is totally ours comes December 2020”

Below is the full statement:

HON. BERNARD AHIAFOR, MP FOR AKATSI SOUTH EXTENDS HIS WARM APPRECIATIONS.*

It is my pleasure to humbly extend my appreciation to all and sundry, more especially to the people of Akatsi South, the District Electoral Commission Staff, the Security Service Personnel, the Chiefs, Queen Mothers, Religious Leaders, NDC party executives and members, former appointees, Assembly members, etc for the sacrifice of their precious time, energy and resources towards the peaceful completion of the Voter Registration Exercise that ended yesterday in the constituency.

I must use this opportunity to thank sons and daughters of Avenor who wished to have come and register in their motherland(Akatsi South), but had to register in their respective places of living due to the COVID-19 and other rationales which is best known to us.

The journey to rescue our humble nation Ghana has begun. We are far behind time. Our dear Mother Ghana is screaming for rescue. We must fight this battle with all our strength and our might, as our Forebearers did and quoted in our National Anthem.

This is the time of redemption. It is now or never!

This is why the nation wreckers have schemed a plan to disenfranchise several qualified Ghanaians from registering to vote. Our God is alive. The cry of the nation is heard.

Soon, the Electoral Commission will be carrying out other processes to validate and confirm the voter register. Do not be left out in any of the processes. The battle is not won until the victory is totally ours comes December 2020.

May the Good Lord replenish our loss resources in multiples and continue to bless us with Good Health and Long life as we fight COVID-19 and another (NPP) which is causing Mother Ghana than the COVID.

I wish you all a Happy New Week.

Kudos!!!!

Signed.

Hon. Bernard Ahiafor, MP

Story filed by Edzorna Francis Mensah