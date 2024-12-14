7 hours ago

University of Ghana Political Science lecturer Prof. Ransford Gyampo slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP), calling it the world's most unattractive political party.

He urged the party to undergo significant changes while in opposition to rebuild its brand and appeal.

Prof. Gyampo advocated for removing national executives and freeing the party from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's influence.

This, he believes, would prevent the party's disintegration and maintain a strong opposition to hold the government accountable.

Prof. Gyampo's comments emphasize the need for NPP reform to restore its tradition and viability.