7 hours ago

Vice Chairman of the 2024 Bawumia Campaign Team, Nana Akomea has said the New Patriotic Party(NPP) foresaw the victory of former President John Mahama.

This according to him was based on internal research the New Patriotic Party (NPP) conducted ahead of the December 7 election.

The Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation(STC) revealed the research was conducted in February 2024 and the National Democratic Congress(NDC) flagbearer was leading by 10%.

Nana Akomea disclosed this on Accra-based Metro TV.

“By September or October, it had come down to about 2%. And so we were very confident. It was a new momentum so we knew that there was going to be a lot of apathy, a lot of disgruntlement among our supporters.

“Anything else would just be a projection and so on. So we knew that the monthly poll showed us clearly [Mahama’s victory], and for a massive 2 million people to stay away, it’s really massive and we have to find out why,” he said.

The Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson on Monday, December 9, officially declared the 2024 election results, announcing Mr Mahama as the winner.

He polled 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55 percent of the vote while Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia secured 4,657,304 votes or 41.61 percent of the total votes cast.

The election turnout and the margin of victory have left the NPP seeking answers to their defeat.