President-elect John Dramani Mahama criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for becoming "tone-deaf" to the struggles of ordinary Ghanaians.

He noted that despite widespread complaints from the public, the government failed to recognize the country's challenges, which contributed to their defeat in the 2024 election.

Mahama pointed to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s statement of disappointment over the loss as evidence that the NPP had lost touch with reality.

He argued that the election outcome was predictable, and the NPP's failure to understand the situation on the ground led to their defeat. Mahama won the 2024 election with a historic 56% of the vote.