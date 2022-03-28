1 hour ago

An all-women volunteer group affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as part of its 6th Anniversary celebration has donated assorted items to the Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) of the Suntreso Government Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The group presented assorted provisions and clothes to the nursing mothers and their new born babies at the facility.

They also paid the medical bills for some nursing mothers at the ward.

The gesture, according to the Ashanti Regional Captain, Lucy Afia Aseiduwaa Obeng, is part of their willingness and determination to touch the hearts of mothers, children and the vulnerable in society by seeking the necessary support to address their pressing needs.

She mentioned that the group has the well-being of mothers and children at heart and believes the donation will help cater for the children and relieve the pressure on the management of the hospital.

She added that the donation also forms part of Loyal Ladies commitment to Ghanaians.

"Loyal Ladies since our inception in 2016 have impacted positively in the lives of Ghanaians in all endeavours and today's exercise is only an addition to the already transformation agenda in the lives of the citizenry," she said.

The group over the weekend marked its 6th Anniversary in Kumasi which was graced by some of the party big wigs.