A Vibrant women volunteer group of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Loyal Ladies will from 25th to the 27th March 2022, begin its activities to climax the 6th Anniversary celebration.

The event which will take place in the Ashanti Regional Capital of Kumasi will see a mammoth gathering of young women across the country who in the last decade have contributed massively to the fortunes of the NPP during elections and have considerably improved the lives of many youths through several endeavors.

In a statement, the leadership of the group stated that the agenda of the upcoming celebration is to take stock of its progress so far, and to plan for the next phase of its existence under the theme “Fostering an inclusive Political Space: The Resurgence of NPP Loyal Ladies”.

According to the group, several activities have been lined up, for the 6th-anniversary celebrations including donations to and refurbishments of children's wards from selected medical facilities, games, and a quiz competition to ultimately create awareness of the numerous government interventions and programs initiated to better the lives of Ghanaians.

Led by Adwoa Pomaa Sanwu (President), Suzanne Amo, and Martha Kodu (Vice Presidents), the group has not only played a critical role for the NPP during general elections but have also championed initiatives that have been life-transforming for the Ghanaian youth, especially young women across the country, with numerous impact stories.

The group has focused its energies on helping improve the livelihoods of young women in support of the government’s agenda to create a thriving economy, by providing employable skills and business startup support to many young women across all the regions of Ghana.

The group, is therefore calling on all party faithful, the Ghanaian youth, institutions, and the public to join in its celebrations, along with all special guests, and help contribute to charting a more formidable cause for its next phase as an impact-driven women-focused group.

The female group since its inception in 2016 has worked tirelessly to shore up the image and reputation of the governing New Patriotic Party within the cities and the hinterlands.

The group was instrumental both in bringing the NPP into power in 2016 and maintaining it in government in the last elections.