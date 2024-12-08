2 hours ago

The NPP MP for Subin, Eugene Boakye-Antwi has launched an astonishing attack on President Nana Akufo Addo and former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta accusing them of being solely responsible for the party's looming catastrophic defeat following Saturday's General Elections in Ghana.

Even before the final results are announced, the NPP MP Boakye-Antwi has already conceded defeat and directed his vitriolic attack on the duo, blaming the duo for the economic mess that led to mass disaffection in the country, leading to their shocking showing at the polls.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) appears on the brink of a disastrous electoral defeat, as internal party rifts and economic grievances spill over into public view.

With nearly 70% of the votes counted in Ghana's ongoing general elections, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by John Dramani Mahama, has surged to an emphatic 56%, signaling a landslide victory unseen since Jerry John Rawlings’ 1992 triumph.

Eugene Boakye Antwi, Member of Parliament for Subin and a vocal figure within the NPP, minced no words in his assessment of the party’s impending downfall.

“The 90 MPs who mustered courage and called on the President to relieve the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, of his position were ignored,” Antwi lamented in a late-night social media post.

He blamed Ofori-Atta’s “mismanagement of our economy, arrogance of power, and arrant disrespect for large swathes of society” for alienating the party’s core supporters.

This biting critique lays bare the internal discord that has plagued the ruling party.

Antwi’s frustration is rooted in the NPP leadership’s refusal to heed calls for Ofori-Atta’s dismissal—a decision that he argues severely cost the party.

“Keeping Ken Ofori-Atta at post till February 2024 meant that we were not listening to the very people who voted for us,” he continued.

“They have punished us severely and taught the NPP a bitter lesson.”

The MP also highlighted voter apathy as a critical factor, revealing that approximately six million registered voters—nearly a third of the electorate—abstained from the polls.

“Almost a third of registered voters didn’t visit their polling stations due to apathy,” Antwi remarked, underscoring the disillusionment that has gripped the party’s traditional base.

As the NPP reels from this unprecedented political backlash, Mahama’s NDC appears set to cruise to victory, marking a dramatic comeback for the former president.

Many observers are calling this election a referendum on the NPP’s stewardship of the economy and governance under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

For the ruling party, Antwi’s candid reflections signal a moment of reckoning.

His parting words encapsulated the gravity of the loss: “Goodnight to you all…”