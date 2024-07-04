4 hours ago

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will meet later today, Thursday, July 4, 2024, with the party’s Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, regarding his choice of running mate ahead of the December 7 general elections.

Dr. Bawumia is expected to defend his choice of Minister of Energy and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, as his running mate and explain to the National Council why he needs Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh for the role.

Today’s meeting is in line with the party’s constitution. According to Article 13, whoever the nominee is, the choice of running mate must be presented in consultation with the National Council.

On June 25, Dr. Bawumia held a crucial meeting with President Akufo-Addo where he discussed his choice of Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.

He subsequently met and informed the NPP leadership and Parliament’s Majority Caucus of his choice of running mate.