8 hours ago

The NPP Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso East, Zak Rahman, has officially filed his nomination form for the December 7, 2024, parliamentary election.

Rahman, accompanied by his wife and some constituency executives, visited the district office of the Electoral Commission (EC) to submit the required documents despite the short notice for parliamentary candidates to file their nominations by Monday.

Speaking to the media after the filing process, Rahman expressed confidence in snatching the seat for the NPP for the first time.

"I am excited to officially file my nomination form to contest the Ayawaso East parliamentary seat on the NPP," he said.

"As you all know, this is an important step towards the change this constituency has been yearning for. I am humbled by the turnout of my supporters today, and I look forward to an energetic campaign focused on delivering real progress for Ayawaso East. With the support of the NPP and the people of this constituency, I am confident we can secure this seat for the party."

Regarding his expectations from the electorates, Rahman stated, "The people of Ayawaso East have been waiting for a representative who will truly champion their interests and deliver tangible development. I am ready to be that representative and work tirelessly to improve their livelihoods and transform this community."

The NPP's selection of Zak Rahman as its parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso East comes as the party gears up for the 2024 general elections. The candidate's energetic campaign has focused on addressing key issues facing the constituency, such as installing street lights in the Nima neighborhoods and working to provide water access amid the shortage affecting the Greater Accra region.

However, securing the nomination in this NDC stronghold constituency will be a fierce battle, between him and incumbent MP Hon. Naser Toure Mahama.