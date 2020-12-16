2 hours ago

As the nation awaits the National Democratic Congress to present evidence to validate its claims of flawed and rigged elections against the Electoral Commissions, the New Patriotic Party has given a comprehensive account of how it won the 2020 elections.

On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, edition of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana program, the Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party, Peter Mac Manu, and the IT Manager of the party, Joe Anokye, provided exhaustive detail of how it monitored the elections.

The two NPP figures took turns, displaying evidence of pink sheets and other useful materials to defend their status as the winners of the 2020 presidential election.

The presentation which lasted for more than one hour saw Joe Anokye explain thoroughly how the party received results from polling stations, collation centres and certified regional results.

Joe Anokye in his breakdown of the figures explained why it is impossible for the party to pad figures as being alleged by the NDC.

He concluded by urging political parties in the country to invest in their IT department.

“I wish that all political parties will for the sake of democracy in Ghana invest in technology to advance accountability and also to ensure that at the end of the day we are all seeing the same numbers. I think it’s good for democracy.”

Peter Mac Manu responded to allegations made against the NPP by the NDC and also offered insight into how the party managed to put the figures together.

He revealed that right from when the results started trickling in, President Akufo-Addo led till they finished collating and arrived at the percentage they announced.

He also disclosed that they were in touch with Nana Akufo-Addo and periodically updated him on the results.

Mac Manu said the NPP won the election and are prepared to defend it at the Supreme Court. “There is no question about the fact that Nana Addo won the presidential election. No question,” Mac Manu said on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana program.

Paul Adom-Otchere then asked: "so you are prepared to face any cross-examination in the Supreme Court"?

Mac Manu nodded in the affirmative and said, “very well because it was a firm win and there is no doubt about it”.

