The Member of Parliament for Agona West, Cynthia Morrison, has revealed that she was punished for supporting the presidential bid of her colleague MP, Kennedy Agyapong, in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries in 2023.

According to her, even though she was punished for supporting Kennedy, she hasn't regretted it one bit.

While she did not specify the exact nature of her punishment, she stated that 80% of her woes was as a result of her support for Kennedy.

She mentioned this while discussing her loss of the Agona seat as the NPP candidate for the 2024 election.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM on September 11, 2024, she stated, “After returning from abroad and my people compelling me to go for independence…I didn’t have Bawumia’s T-shirt because, you know, I supported Kennedy Agyapong.

“That is why people are coming against me, but I have not regretted it one bit. Throughout the campaign period, I knew Dr. Bawumia would win, and if he wins, I will support him as an NPP member.

“But others don’t understand it that way and question why I did that, so I have to be punished. But that is not my concern at all. I have told you I have no regret for doing that at all. My support for Kennedy orchestrated 80% of my punishment.”

Cynthia Morrison has now filed as an independent candidate to contest in the upcoming parliamentary election.