3 hours ago

Former Minister for Energy, founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and now an aspirant in the upcoming NPP Presidential Primaries, Hon. Boakye Agyarko is set to begin his nationwide campaign tour, themed “Restoring Hope” on Friday, February 10, 2023.

This forms part of his vision which touches on the need for the party and its members to revisit the old tradition and principles in order to bring back the hope on which the party was founded, which will be a cardinal factor for victory for the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general elections.

The founding member of the NPP plans on setting the best precedence by starting his nationwide campaign tour from the Krobo bloc in the Eastern region where his mother comes from. This is an act of paying homage to his matrilineal home, and seeking their blessing.

Hon. Boakye Agyarko is known in the bloc as a true son, and for his immense contributions towards the development of his matrilineal land.

A close source indicates that the statesman and loyal son of NPP - Hon. Boakye Agyarko will have a brief meeting with the NPP Eastern regional executives to among other things interact with them and inform them of the details of his tour of the region. He will then proceed to meet the Executives and Electoral Area Coordinators of the Asuogyaman, Lower Manya Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo constituencies.

The next stop of the campaign tour will be at his father’s home to also seek their blessing. Mr. Kwasi Agyarko, father of Hon. Boakye Agyarko hails from Agona Jamase in the Sekyere zone of Ashanti Region which includes Ejisu, Juaben, Effiduase-Asokore, Mampong, Sekyere Afram Plains, Kumawu, Ejura Sekyere-Dumase, Nsuta Kwamang Beposo and Afigya Sekyere East.

It is after these important visits to the two homes of Hon. Boakye Agyarko that he will visit the other constituencies in the country to engage delegates and share with them his vision and the need to position the NPP for victory in 2024.