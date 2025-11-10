3 hours ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign for the upcoming NPP Presidential primaries, has received a major boost with an emphatic declaration of support for him by Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency of the Western Region.

The Constituency, which has a number of 30 electoral area coordinators, had 26 of them officially declaring their support for the former Vice President.

Electoral area coordinators are vital officers in mobilising and campaigning within the NPP delagates structure, and to have 26 out of 30 coordinators in a constituency openly declaring for a candidate is a significant boost.

The former Vice President, who completed a tour of the Western Region last week is currently in the Volta Region campaigning.

The results for Tarkwa Nsuaem in the 2023 NPP Presidential Primaries are as follows:

In the 2023 NPP Presidential Primaries, Dr. Bawumia swept the votes in the constituency by getting 862 votes, representing 72.87%, while Kennedy Agyapong placed second with 317 votes, representing 26.7%.