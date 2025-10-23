4 hours ago

The NPP Flagbearership bid of former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has received a significant boost, following the affirmation of support by 63 out of the 87 NPP MPs in Parliament.

In a group statement, the MPs, who earlier in the year declared their support for Dr. Bawumia, affirmed their support for the former Vice President, as the NPP primaries nears.

The MPs said Bawumia represents "the enduring sipirt of the NPP, " highlighting his dedicated service to the NPP, impact on the nation as Vice President, his empathy for humanity, as well as highlighted his human and leadership values.

"He represents the enduring spirit of our Party; visionary, resilient, diligent and pragmatic. From his days as a brilliant economist at Bank of Ghana to his service as Vice President, Dr Bawumia has proven that leadership is not about words but work, not about entitlement but excellence and delivery," the MPs said in the statement.

"He has brought clarity to governance, inspired innovation and built systems that work through Ghana’s digital transformation, financial inclusion and modernization of public service delivery."

The MPs, who also described Bawumia as "a leader who respects our history yet reimagines our future," said the former Vice President, who has served as a four-time running mate and two term in office as Vice President, "has walked with the NPP through every season of victory and challenge, serving faithfully, defending our record and carrying our message with conviction and grace."

"He has been tested, trusted and proven," the statement added.

Below is the full statement by the Minority MPs.