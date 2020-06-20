1 hour ago

Confirmed results from the Manhyia North Constituency in the Ashanti Region have it that incumbent Member of Parliament, Collins Owusu Amankwah, has lost to a newbie, Akwasi Konadu.

While Mr. Amankwah polled 273 votes, his major contender, Konadu garnered 278 votes.

A total of five votes were rejected.

This means the sitting MP ceases to go to parliament come January 7, 2021, as Konadu leads the NPP to retain the seat which is situated in the Party’s stronghold.

The Manhyia seat has always been won by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since 1996 and could best be described as one of the safest seats for the party in the region, a reason which gives the Manhyia North and Manhyia South constituencies public attention during parliamentary primaries.

Konadu who spoke to the media after the election said he will unite constituents and retain the seat for the NPP.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank God and the delegates and all those who have contributed to this win. What we will have to do now is to get the party united and retain the seat come December 2020,” he said.