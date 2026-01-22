6 hours ago

All five New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirants have signed a peace pact committing to unity, respect for the electoral process, and support for the eventual winner ahead of the party’s January 31, 2026, primaries.

The aspirants who signed the agreement are Mr Kennedy Agyapong – Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Dr Bryan Acheampong – MP for Abetifi and former Minister for Agriculture, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – Former Vice President, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – Former Minister of Education Mr Kwabena Agyepong – Former Presidential Press Secretary and NPP General Secretary

Mr Agyei Agyepong, a civil engineer and a former General Secretary of the NPP, is contesting the flagbearership of the party for the third time, having previously contested in 2007 and 2023.

Mr Ohene Agyapong, a former MP for Assin Central in the Central Region, is in the race for the second time after his maiden stint in 2023, which saw him place second to Dr Bawumia.

Mr Acheampong, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture and the NPP MP for Abetifi in the Eastern Region, is making his debut in the party’s flagbearership.

Dr Bawumia, former Vice-President and the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the NPP, is also taking a second shot at the contest after emerging as the winner of the 2023 presidential primary.

Dr Adutwum, a former Minister of Education and the sitting MP for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region, is contesting the NPP presidential primary for the first time.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong said the pact underscores the party’s commitment to a transparent, fair, and peaceful primary process.

“The peace pact ensures that all candidates actively participate at every stage and accept the results of the January 31 primaries. It also commits all aspirants to maintain party cohesion and support the winner in the 2028 general elections,” Mr Kodua Frimpong said.

According to the pact, the candidates acknowledged that the primaries have been conducted in a manner that is transparent, inclusive, and fair, with all aspirants afforded equal opportunities to participate. They pledged to accept the outcome of the elections as a valid and binding expression of the will of the party’s delegates.

The agreement further commits the aspirants to promote peace and unity within the party before, during, and after the primaries. They agreed to refrain from actions or rhetoric that could disrupt party cohesion and reaffirmed their loyalty to the NPP, regardless of the election outcome.

On support for the eventual winner, the pact states that all candidates will work diligently to back the chosen flagbearer, not only during the 2028 elections but also in efforts to secure a strong parliamentary majority.

Any disputes arising from violations of the pact will be resolved through the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms in line with the NPP constitution.

Surce: Myjoyonline