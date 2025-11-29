9 hours ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's rising momentum in the NPP Primaries campaign continued on Friday with a number of e dorsements for him in constituencies across the Eastern Region.

Bawumia, who has already had a number of open endorsements from key stakeholders in almost every region he has visited, is again consolidating his strong support in the Eastern Region, where he has been touring since Monday, and has already had significant endorsements form MPs, current executives, parliamentary candidates, former appointees and executives, as well as the party's grassroot executives.

Yesterday, Bawumia toured the Akuapem enclave of the Eastern Region, and the wave of support for him was not different from most of the other constituencies he has visited so far in the region.

In all three constituencies, the constituency, speaking in moods they said reflected the popular will of their people, endorsed Dr. Bawumia as the most formidable and most marketed of all the aspirants to lead the NPP to victory in 2028.

In Akuapem South, Chairman Michael Awhireng endorsed the former Vice President, andi Akuapem North and Okere, their constituency chairmen, Omane Mensah Bonso and Kotoka respectively, eulogised Dr. Bawumia as they endorsed him and assured him of their respective constituencies' resolve to vote for him to Co to ie as the NPP's flagbearer for the 2028 election.

In another major boost for Dr. Bawumia, former Okere member of Parliament, Brandford Kwame Daniel Adu, also openly endorsed Dr. Bawumia, as he urged the constituents to remain solidly behind him.

While constituency executives endorsed him, Dr. Bawumia was also showed massive support by the grassroot with electric receptions in all the constituencies.

In Akuapem North, for instance, 29 out of 31 electoral area coordinators openly declared support for Bawumia and vowed to work very hard for him to ensure that he wins the NPP Primaries in January 2026.

"We work with the polling station executives so just as we have demonstrated our support for you here, it will be the same down there too. We assure you of our firm support and commitment to work very hard for you to ensure that you are victorious."