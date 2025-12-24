3 hours ago

With a little over a month to the NPP Primaries, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is inching closer to the victory mark, Global InfoAnalytics has reported in its latest survey.

Five people, including the former Vice President, are contestijg the NPP's January 31st primaries, and with campaigning in the final month, Global InfoAnalytics Decmebr poll reported that Dr. Bawumia, who has been leading the outfit's monthly survey since it started, is still in a commanding lead and has pinched closer to the 50% mark one clear month to the election.

In its "likely voters survey", Dr. Bawumia leads with 45%, while Kennedy Agyapong is at second with 31%, Bryan Acheampong follows with 3%, while Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwun and Kwabena Agyapong have near zero percent each.

However, a significant percent of delegates are still up for grabs as a total of 20% of delegates are either undecided or did not want to disclose their votes.

According to the survey, which was conducted through a random computer assisted telephone interviews of about 3000 delegates, Kennedy Agyapong built made 13% gains on his November output, while Dr. Bawumia moved closer to the 50% threshold by 2 percent.

With 20% of delegates votes still up for grabs, the former Vice President will require at least 6% of the undecided votes, based on the current result, to clinch victory on Januaey 31%, while Kennedy Agyapong is faced with the arduous task of having to clinch nearly all the undecided and undisclosed votes, which is 19 plus percent, to win.

In another survey, the committed voters model, Global InfoAnalytics reported that Dr. Bawumia is still in the leading with 56%, while Kennedy Agyapong is second at 39 % and Bryan Acheampong at 4%.

Kwabena Agyapong and Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwun had nearly zero.