In an unexpected twist during the NPP Parliamentary Primaries vetting of the Ahafo Ano South-West constituency, Lawyer Kwasi Kwakye-Serbeh emerged as the standout candidate, leaving an indelible mark on the proceedings.

On the 3rd of January 2024, the third floor of the NPP Ashanti Regional Office played host to the vetting committee, with Chairman Buttey at the helm. The committee, comprising esteemed members like Prof. Dr. Addai Mensah and Stephen Forson, witnessed a spectacle that set Lawyer K.K. Serbeh apart from the rest.

In a surprising turn of events, Chairman Buttey not only praised Serbeh's eloquence and poise but went a step further by instructing the panel not to pose any more questions to him. The chairman, visibly impressed, declared Serbeh the best candidate of the day, an acknowledgment that resonated throughout the venue.

Serbeh's compelling articulation and demeanor not only caught the attention of the committee but also elevated him to a distinguished status among the candidates vying for the NPP Parliamentary ticket. The decision to halt further questioning by Chairman Buttey was met with both surprise and admiration, signaling Serbeh's exceptional performance.

Observers present noted that Serbeh's proficiency in expressing his ideas and responding to queries demonstrated a level of preparedness rarely witnessed during such vetting processes. The spontaneous commendation from the chairman added an unexpected layer of drama to the proceedings, making it a talking point among political circles.

The development not only highlights Serbeh's outstanding performance but also raises questions about the dynamics within the NPP Parliamentary Primaries. As the news of this unique vetting session spreads, it is sure to shape perceptions and discussions surrounding the upcoming primaries.

In a political landscape filled with uncertainties, Lawyer Kwasi Kwakye-Serbeh's impressive showing before the vetting committee has undeniably set a new standard, making him a candidate to watch as the NPP Parliamentary Primaries in the Ahafo Ano South-West constituency unfold.