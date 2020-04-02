1 hour ago

Two parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono East Region have been cleared to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries unopposed.

They are the Regional Minister, Mr Kofi Amoakohene, who is the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Atebubu-Amantin and the Deputy Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development, Mr Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, who is also bidding to run for the Techiman South Seat.

They are among eight aspirants who were approved to contest for five seats in the region.

The sitting MP for Techiman South, Mr Henry Yeboah Yiadom-Boachie did not file his nomination to seek re-election and thus provided an opportunity for Mr Korsah to have a field day in the upcoming primary.

Contests

A release signed by the Bono East Regional Secretary of the party, Mr David Boakye indicated that the Deputy Minister for Defence and sitting MP for Nkoranza North, Major Derrick Oduro’s (retd) bid for another term of office is being challenged by Ms Jacqueline Boatemaa Bonsu.

The Deputy Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Martin Oti Gyarko, who is also the sitting MP for Techiman North, will have to go past another formidable aspirant, Mr Smith Mbakimbe in order to have a chance to seek for re-election during the 2020 general election.

In the Nkoranza South Constituency, incumbent MP, Mr Charles Konadu-Yiadom's quest to contest the seat for a second time will become a reality if he is able to defeat his challenger, Dr Eric Effah-Donyinah.

The NPP has already picked six candidates for its six orphaned constituencies in the region.

The constituencies are Kintampo North, Kintampo South, Sene East, Sene West, Pru and Pru West.