The wave of grassroot declarations for former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia continued today as the former Veep turned his campaign focus on the Greater Accra Region.

Having toured the northern part of the country innthe last few weeks, Dr. Bawumia began a tour of the Greater Accra Region today, December 22, and it started on a great note of rapturous reception for him in the early constituencies he visited Ada and Sege.

As has been the case in other constituencies he has visited across the country, NPP delegates were out boldly to declare their unflinching support to the former Vice President.

In Ada, 17 out of 27 electoral area coordinators of the constituency, declared their support Dr. Bawumia and assured him of their support.

In Sege, where Dr. Bawumia visited next, all 15 electoral area coordinators also declared their support for the ex Veep, stating that he is the best among those aspiring to lead the NPP.

"In the Sege constituency we have 15 electoral areas. By the grace of God, we have sat down and investigated all the 5 aspirants . The best among the 5 is the former Vice president, Alhajii Mahamudu Bawumia. We are here to give our support to him," a representative of the group, flanked by all the coordinators said.

Both the coordintors for Sege and Ada pledged to work very hard to ensure a resounding victory for Dr. Bawumia in January's primaries.