1 hour ago

Parliamentary candidate hopeful, Lawyer Joyce Opoku Boateng has filed his nomination to contest the Nkawkaw constituency primaries on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Middle Belt Development Authority, on Thursday, submitted the forms at the constituency office of the governing party at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

Speaking to the media shortly after submitting her forms, she promised to spearhead development in the area should she be elected to lead the party and subsequently win the seat come December 2020.

The Lawyer who is contesting the race for the third time said, having chalked successes with the Middle Belt Development, she is confident of leading the constituency to achieve great things when given the nod in April 2020 to represent the people of the Nkawkaw.

Given an overview of the Middle Belt Development Authority, she said, it is the fund manager or administration of the one million dollars per constituency fund which is mandated to initiate a project that will enhance the living standard of the people in the various constituency and is sure of development through the middle belt.

She said, their mission is to conduct research and come up with the report to identify the needs of particular communities within the constituency and find solutions to it.

Mrs Boateng affirmed that thorough research done by the institution indicates that most of the communities lack social amenities such as toilet, water and others and as a result taken steps to fix them.

She revealed that she has recommended for an ultra-modern sports complex for Nkawkaw in her quest to develop Okwahu United and other institutions such as schools through the middle belt.

“We are working hand in hand with the MPs so they compile the list and give it to the authorities for implementation and so we as the authorities have been giving some mandate to come up with the project which is called the special project. I have recommended rebuilding the Nkawkaw stadium. With the support of the Chiefs, the authority has accepted to build the stadium” she said.

She disclosed that the construction of the Nkawkaw stadium will cost GHC2m for the basis of it.

“We are going to break the project into two faces, the first face will be the grassing of the pitch providing seats whereas the second one will follow aftermath”

She expressed his affections to Chiefs in the area for playing major roles in the activity and is committed to being engaging them going forward.

She said construction of a modern sports complex can create job opportunities for the youth.

She adds that, upon discussions with the Director-General of the Sports Authorities and the sports ministry, they are happy and is in full support to provide a befitting stadium at Nkawkaw as it is in its deplorable state.

She said the above-mentioned initiatives proves she is capable to lead the constituency to success and has therefore called on delegates to vote for her in the primaries and subsequently represent the constituency for the 2020 polls in December.

So far four others among her have picked and filed their nomination forms to contest the incumbent MP, Eric Kwakye Darfour who is the current Eastern Regional Minister.