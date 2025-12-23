1 hour ago

NPP delegates in the Tema East Constituency showed former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia extraordinary love earlier today, when they asked him not to waste his time to campaign to them.

The former Vice President, whose nationwide campaign is now in the Greater Accra Region, visited the Tema East constituency on Tuesday to campaign to delegates.

However, in a remarkable show of support, delegates and members of the NPP in the constituency who had packed the auditorium to listen to the former Veep, prevented him from addressing them.

Their reason was that they had already made up their minds to vote massively for him, so there was no need for the former Vice President to address them.

The delegates, who gave Dr. Bawumia a rousing welcome, chanted his name amid chorus of "Bawumia no change" reverberating inside the auditorium.

The deligates won't burge, even when the former Vice President stii tried to address them, as they insisted that it would be a waste of time because they had already firmly made up their minds to vote for him.

To show their seriousness, 23 out of 24 electoral area coordinators of the constituency deckared their unflinching support for Dr. Bawumia, adding that their decision is in line with the choice of their polling station executives.