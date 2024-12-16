34 minutes ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) held a press conference accusing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of disrupting parliamentary election collation processes in key constituencies.

The NPP alleged that the NDC used violent tactics, including destroying election materials, threatening officials, and forcing premature declarations to manipulate results.

In Ablekuma North, NPP's Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh won by 414 votes, but NDC thugs reportedly pressured the Returning Officer to declare results under duress.

In Tema Central, NPP’s Charles Forson won by 55 votes, but the NDC allegedly brought in an unauthorized Electoral Commission (EC) staffer to prematurely declare their candidate’s victory with incomplete results.

In Okaikwei Central, NPP's Patrick Yaw Boamah led by 1,446 votes before NDC disruptions excluded results from 31 polling stations, leading to an invalid declaration.

The NPP shared video evidence of the alleged misconduct and demanded that security agencies act decisively to ensure the lawful completion of the election collation process, protecting the will of voters.