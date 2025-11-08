15 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that it is fully prepared to conduct its upcoming presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026, with enhanced security measures to ensure a transparent, peaceful, and credible process across the country.

This assurance was given during a press conference on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at the NPP headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra.

The event was addressed by the Presidential Elections Committee, chaired by Joseph Osei-Owusu, which was constituted by the party’s National Council on July 25, 2025, to oversee the planning, supervision, and execution of the presidential primaries.

A Transparent And Accountable Process

The committee, made up of nine distinguished party members including Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah, Rita Talata Asobayire, William Yamoah, Evans Nimako, and Barbara Benisa, reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability throughout the electoral process.

According to the committee, its operational philosophy has been guided by proactive engagement, early dispute resolution, and swift communication to eliminate suspicion and bolster confidence among aspirants and delegates.

“Our zero-tolerance policy for opacity ensures that every issue is handled openly and expeditiously,” the Chairman stated, adding that any grievances raised by aspirants or their representatives will be addressed promptly.

Progress on Electoral Preparations

The committee disclosed that it has made significant progress on major operational activities, including the completion of the balloting exercise, which was conducted under the supervision of officials from the Electoral Commission (EC).

The order in which the five presidential aspirants will appear on the ballot has also been finalised.

The aspirants are: 1. Ken Ohene Agyapong 2. Dr. Bryan Acheampong, 3. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, 4. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and 5. Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

Additionally, the Notice of Polls has been printed and dispatched to all regional and constituency secretariats as well as to each aspirant.

The Operational Guidelines governing the primaries have also been finalised and will soon be shared with all stakeholders.

Engagement with Key Institutions

The NPP’s Elections Committee has held extensive engagements with the Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police Service to ensure a smooth and secure process. These meetings, according to the Committee, have been productive and will help guarantee the neutrality and credibility of the polls.

Importantly, the Ghana Police Service will have exclusive jurisdiction over security on election day.

The Committee made it clear that no private or unauthorised security arrangements will be permitted at any polling centre. Access to voting areas will be restricted strictly to delegates, accredited agents, and electoral officials.

“All other individuals, including supporters and observers, will be required to remain outside designated security perimeters,” the Committee warned, stressing that this decision is meant to maintain peace and order at all voting locations nationwide.

Electoral Oversight and Verification

The Electoral Commission will supervise the entire election process — from the printing and distribution of ballot papers to the enforcement of operational guidelines. To ensure neutrality, the Commission will also propose the voting centres and venues, which will later be communicated to the aspirants for their review and approval.

A nationwide voter album verification and validation exercise has already been concluded. While minor clerical and IT discrepancies such as misspellings and data entry errors were identified, the Committee assured that these are being corrected and do not compromise the integrity of the register.

A provisional voter register will be distributed to all aspirants on November 13, 2025, allowing a two-week verification period for observations and feedback before the final register is certified.

Upholding Party Rules

The Committee reiterated that any member who has forfeited their membership under Article 3(9)(1) of the party’s constitution will not be allowed to vote. This includes individuals who have either resigned from the party or breached its code of conduct.